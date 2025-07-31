Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Explains What Is Canon in the New DCU

Peacemaker Season 2 is closing in on its release, and while we are awaiting the release of this phenomenal show, James Gunn has come up and explained everything that is canon in the new DCU. Now, you might think that the previously released content from the new DCU is all that would count as canon, but that is not the case. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what James Gunn has to say about what’s canon in the DCU and how Peacemaker Season 2 plays a part in it.

Recently, a video of James Gunn was posted as promotional content for Peacemaker Season 2, where he explained everything about what’s canon in the new DCU. According to the newly released clip, everything that we will see in the ‘Previously Seen’ montage in Peacemaker Season 2 is canon to the new DCU.

He further explained that when Rick Flag’s death, as seen in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, was mentioned in Creature Commandos, it became canon to the new DCU. Similarly, now that Rick Flag Sr. is looking for Peacemaker to avenge the death of his son, it also makes the Creature Commandos canon to the new DCU.

So far, we have seen Creature Commandos and Superman in the new DCU, and James Gunn, in that very video, reinforced that everything we saw in both projects is canon and will have an effect on Peacemaker Season 2. He had also previously confirmed that several characters from Superman (2025) will also appear in the upcoming season, so let’s wait and see what the new DCU has in store for us as Peacemaker Season 2 releases on August 21, 2025.