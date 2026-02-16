The Batman Part 2 Co-Writer Comments on the Creative Process of the Movie

It’s safe to say that DC fans are going to have a great 2026, with the release of Supergirl lined up. However, this year could have been even more interesting as The Batman Part 2 was initially scheduled for release this year but was then delayed to 2027. While this must be a little disappointing for people who had been waiting for the release, we have a brand new comment from the co-writer of The Batman Part 2, Mattson Tomlin, where he reassures fans about how the story is being made in a way that it fits the character perfectly, and here, we find out all about it.

Mattson Tomlin Says The Batman Part 2 Is New and Dangerous

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures (via Amazon)

Recently, the co-writer of The Batman Part 2 addressed fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of The Batman Part 2. Mattson Tomlin came forward on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about how he and his team have worked exceptionally hard for the upcoming sequel to deliver a story that feels true to the character of Batman.

Considering the success of the first film with Robert Pattinson as Batman, the bar is quite high. He also expressed his excitement for the movie to be viewed by the fans, so they could talk about it and give their feedback. In his comment, Tomlin said-

“We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous. The bar couldn’t be higher. Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length. Can’t begin to describe what this film means to me.”

So, with that being said, it’s pretty obvious that the creators involved in the production of The Batman Part 2 have put their heart and soul into the project, and since we are in a serious scarcity of details about the project, we will have to wait to finally see what DC has in store for fans.