DCU’s Clayface Release Delayed to a Much Appropriate Window

Clayface in DC Comics
Image Credit: DC Comics
In Short
  • DCU's Clayface has been delayed.
  • Earlier, Clayface was scheduled for release on September 11, 2026, now it will be released on October 23, 2026.
  • This shift has been done so that Clayface, a horror movie, will release during the spooky season.

It’s no secret that DCU’s Clayface is one of its major releases in 2026, and considering everything we know so far about the project, this movie would have you pretty excited as a DC fan. However, according to the latest reports, you might have to wait just a little bit longer to witness Clayface on the big screen, as its release has recently been delayed. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at everything we know of this change as of now.

When Is DCU’s Clayface Coming Out?

Initially, DCU’s Clayface was set to release on September 11, 2026, but according to a report brought to us by Deadline, the release date has been shifted to a more appropriate window. Now, as we all know, Clayface is being said to be a horror movie, and keeping that in mind, Clayface’s release date has been shifted to October 23, 2026, during the spooky season.

Also Read: Clayface: Why Leaning on This Animated DC Masterpiece Is DCU’s Smartest Move

Now, if you think that the September 11 is going to be empty, that is not the case. The release date will be covered by Practical Magic 2, whose release date has been shifted from September 18, 2026 to September 11, 2026.

This new release date for Clayface brings it closer to some other releases, most notably Street Fighter, which is set to release on October 16, 2026. So, while the release date of the upcoming DCU movie has been shifted, the change is not massive. We will have to wait just a couple of extra days for the release. So, let us know in the comments if you think this is the right move.

