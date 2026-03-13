Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart Confirmed to Return in Man of Tomorrow

The DC Universe is expanding quickly, and Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern, John Stewart, is officially heading towards the big screen following his debut in Lanterns. According to new reports, it has now been confirmed that Aaron Pierre will reprise his role as Green Lantern in Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming DC Studios film directed by none other than James Gunn. The announcement comes as a big step for the character, as well as the actor, and here, let’s talk all about it.

Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart Will Expand from Lanterns to the Big Screen

Image Credit: HBO/Instagram (via jamesgunn)

Aaron Pierre is set to debut as the Green Lantern, John Stewart, in Lanterns. The show brings in the character as a rookie member of the Green Lantern Corps, training alongside Hal Jordan, the veteran Green Lantern. According to what we know about the plot of the series, the two Lanterns will be investigating a mysterious murder that will have major consequences in the broader DC Universe.

According to reports brought to us by The InSneider, the character’s story will not stop there, and Pierre’s Green Lantern, John Stewart, will return in Man of Tomorrow, joining the whole of the DCU storyline that James Gunn is building across movies and TV shows.

Man of Tomorrow Will Continue the Story After Superman

Man of Tomorrow is the planned follow-up to Superman and is currently scheduled to be released worldwide on July 9, 2027. The movie will see David Corenswet return as Superman and Nicholas Hoult reprise his role as Lex Luthor.

According to reports, the movie will bring Superman and Lex Luthor into an uneasy alliance as a dangerous new threat shows up in the form of a hyper-intelligent villain, Brainiac.

James Gunn has described Man of Tomorrow as a project that is not exactly a Superman movie and will focus heavily on other characters as well. With the addition of John Stewart among the characters, this movie can play a major role in expanding the cosmic side of the DCU.

DC Studios has already teased before that the Green Lanterns will play a major role in James Gunn’s master plan for the DCU, and introducing Aaron Pierre in Man of Tomorrow could connect to future major events. So, let’s wait and see how this character is built in Lanterns and what possible arc he could follow in Man of Tomorrow as it hits the theaters in 2027.