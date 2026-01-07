The Batman Part 2: Sebastian Stan to Potentially Join the Cast

Sebastian Stan has played multiple praiseworthy roles in his career, but one that truly stands out and has made him a household name is his work for Marvel Studios as the Winter Soldier. However, it now appears that Sebastian Stan might shift to the other side of the spectrum, as certain reports suggest he could potentially join the cast of The Batman Part 2. So, without further ado, let’s see what the fuss is all about.

Sebastian Stan Is in Talks to Join The Batman Part 2

Image Credit: Fred Duval / Shutterstock

According to a report brought forward by Variety, it has been confirmed that Sebastian Stan is in talks to join Robert Pattinson in The Batman Part 2. As of now, it is unclear if the conversation is going in a positive direction or not. However, if it comes to pass and Sebastian Stan joins the movie, there is a good chance that we can see him as Harvey Dent. We make this assumption because he would fit really well into the character.

Sebastian Stan’s appearance in the upcoming movie could mean a lot for the franchise, and it is not just about him being a fantastic actor. The fandom that is used to seeing him as the Winter Soldier would rush to the theaters to see him as a different character on screen, which will, in turn, give the movie a good Box Office collection.

Barry Keoghan, who has already played Joker in the previous movie, is also expected to reprise his role in the anticipated sequel. Scarlett Johansson, another Marvel superstar, was also previously rumored to join The Batman Part 2 in an undisclosed role.

Whatever the case may be, as soon as there are any confirmations regarding his appearance in The Batman Part 2, we will let you guys know ASAP, but as of now, plot details are rather scarce, and all we know about the film is that it will be released on October 1, 2027.