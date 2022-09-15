Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian with a Color-Changing Funky Design Launched in India

Tecno has introduced the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian budget phone in India in addition to the Camon 19, the Camon 19 Pro 5G, and the Camon 19 Neo. The USP of the phone is the multi-color-changing back panel, much like the recent Vivo V25, along with a 120Hz display, 64MP OIS cameras, and more. Check out all the details below.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian: Specs and Features

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian uses Polychromatic Photoisomer technology, which shows multiple colors on its monochrome back panel by getting in touch with sunlight and UV rays. The design is inspired by Mondrian Art.

The camera department is another highlight featuring a 64MP main camera with RGBW+(G+P) sensor and OIS support. It is paired with a 50MP portrait lens with a 50mm golden focus portrait and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 32MP front snapper. The phone comes with features like the AI Portrait mode, AI Beauty, AI Body Shape, 30x zoom, Night mode, and loads more.

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, and Widevine L1 certification. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96, coupled with 8GB of RAM (along with the added 5GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12. It also includes an anti-oil side-placed fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 and will be available to buy, starting September 22 via Amazon India.

If you are interested, you can get a 10% instant cashback on the use of SBI Bank cards. Do share your thoughts on the intriguing design of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in the comments below.