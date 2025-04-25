Sydney Sweeney Bags Lead Role in Split Fiction Movie

Split Fiction, the latest co-op game from Hazelight Studios, was released in March 2025 and quickly became a headline as one of the biggest contenders for ‘Game of the Year’. Soon after the game’s release, new reports from the Game Developers Conference (GDC) suggested that a live-action movie adaptation of Split Fiction is in the works. Since then, we have been dying to meet the cast and crew of this most anticipated live-action movie. We don’t have to wait anymore, as new details about the ensemble and production staff behind the Split Fiction movie have emerged.

Starting off with a major cast update, Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria and The White Lotus, will join the cast of the live-action Split Fiction movie first, according to Variety. However, it has not been determined yet whether Sydney will take on the role of Mio or Zoe. As someone who has played the game (review) and is a big fan of Sydney, I believe Zoe’s role would suit her best.

Image Credit: Hazelight Studios (via X/@sydney_sweeney and @HazelightGames)_

In addition, there are some exciting updates about the production crew as well. Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked, the Oscar-winning movie, is set to direct the live-action adaptation. The screenwriters behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, will handle the screenplay. Chu’s Electric Somewhere company and Story Kitchen are producing the movie, with Sweeney also joining as an executive producer.

The gaming community is overjoyed about the upcoming movie adaptations of Split Fiction and It Takes Two. I hope the movie turns out to be a rollercoaster ride on the big screen, just like the game. That said, what do you think about Sweeney taking on a significant role in the Split Fiction movie? Let us know in the comments below.