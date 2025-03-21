A Split Fiction Movie Is in the Works

Hazelight Studios’ most recent co-op game, Split Fiction, is already one of this year’s biggest hits, having sold over 2 million copies in a week. It’s a thoroughly deserved success as their latest game is a remarkable co-op game being loved by critics and players alike. However, the celebration isn’t over, as the latest reports from the Game Developers Conference (GDC) suggest that Hollywood is planning to bring Split Fiction to the bigger screens with a movie adaptation.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is in its final stages and according to Variety, a movie adaptation of Split Fiction is finally happening. Variety further disclosed that Story Kitchen, the entertainment company behind movie and TV Show adaptations of video games, is assembling a production crew for the Split Fiction movie, including a director, writers, cast, and so on.

The company is engaged in putting together a package as some of the biggest production houses in Hollywood are fiercely bidding to secure the rights for the upcoming movie. Furthermore, when Variety reached out to get an official comment from the Hazelight and Kitchen Story team, they did not reply or make an announcement.

In case you aren’t aware, a movie adaptation of It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios’ previous game) is also already in the works under the same company. Thus, two of the best co-op games being made into a movie is joyful news for gamers. Now, we have to wait until Hazelight Studios makes an official statement, which will happen very soon.

In the meantime, what do you think about Split Fiction being adapted as a movie? Let us know in the comments below.