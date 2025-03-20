Lucky Split Fiction Duo Invited to See Hazelight’s Next Game by Beating Secret Level

Hazelight Studios’ latest co-op game, Split Fiction, is a masterpiece packed with easter eggs and surprises. It’s been some time since the game came out, and two players have discovered an ultra-secret level that is extremely hard to beat. After successfully overcoming the secret challenge, a big surprise awaited the players from Josef Fares, the director of Hazelight Studios.

Many gamers (including myself) failed to uncover the secret as the developers cleverly hid a binary code puzzle at the Isolation level. However, players ”sharkOvO and E1uM4y” cracked the puzzle and unlocked the secret challenge level called “Laser Hell.”

As the name implies, this level features exceptionally difficult platforming across lasers which can make your journey hell. You can watch the challenge in this uploaded video by the players:

Upon completion, the players were rewarded with a special clip of Josef Fares congratulating the players in-game. Josef remarked that this is the hardest level of Split Fiction yet, saying, “You have to understand this challenge. There are barely any people on our team that can make it. It took us a lot of time to finish it, and I’m telling you, this is a crazy, crazy achievement you have done.”

At the end of the clip, Josef promised to take the first players to Hazelight Studios in Sweden and give them an exclusive look at their next game if they can prove they were the first people to complete this secret level. Staying true to his words, Josef tweeted on X, congratulating the players once again and confirming he would be fulfilling his initial promise.

Therefore, players sharkOvO and E1uM4y will soon be flying to Hazelight Studios to test the upcoming game. Josef has also promised that they will be awaiting more surprises at the studios.

Split Fiction is truly one of the greatest games of our times (review), and this secret challenge has made the game feel even more special. It is currently the frontrunner of this year’s Game of the Year award and a must-play for every gamer. Have you cleared this secret level now that it has been uncovered? Let us know in the comments below.