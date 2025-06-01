Home > News > Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date Confirmed With New Teaser at TUDUM 2025

Shashank Shakya
Eleven in Stranger Things Season 5
Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • The official teaser for Stranger Things 5 has been released.
  • The teaser was more like a montage of all four seasons of Stranger Things, telling us that everything we have seen so far has led to this.
  • Stranger Things Season 5 will release in three parts. Volume 1 will release on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on Christmas Eve, and The Grand Finale will drop on New Year's Eve.

After what feels like ages of radio silence and cryptic posters, Stranger Things Season 5 has finally cracked open the gates of the Upside Down—yes, the first teaser is here. Fans have been relentlessly poking Netflix for updates, and while we’ve had a few crumbs in the form of stills and vague reveals, nothing hits like a proper teaser. This new footage gives us a glimpse, just enough to hype us up without spoiling the surprises.

When Is Stranger Things Season 5 Coming Out?

Stranger Things isn’t just a show anymore—it’s a phenomenon, a nostalgic rollercoaster that’s held its fans tight for years. And now, as the story prepares to wrap up, Netflix is making sure this goodbye hits differently.

Instead of a one-and-done release, it was revealed at TUDUM 2025 that Stranger Things Season 5 is coming to us in three parts. Volume 1 lands on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 follows on Christmas Eve, and the grand finale drops on New Year’s Day.

  • Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Release Date: November 26, 2025
  • Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Release Date: December 25, 2025
  • Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Release Date: December 31, 2025

So, I’d say we buckle up, because the year-end is going to be all about Stranger Things theories, tears, and Twitter meltdowns.

Now, the teaser itself revealed close to nothing regarding the upcoming season, but was more like a montage for everything that has happened in the four seasons of Stranger Things.

Talking about the clip, there were a couple of shots from Season 5 featuring Finn Wolfhard, but nothing really conclusive. So, let’s wait for an actual trailer to see what Netflix has in store for us this time around.

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

