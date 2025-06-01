Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date Confirmed With New Teaser at TUDUM 2025

After what feels like ages of radio silence and cryptic posters, Stranger Things Season 5 has finally cracked open the gates of the Upside Down—yes, the first teaser is here. Fans have been relentlessly poking Netflix for updates, and while we’ve had a few crumbs in the form of stills and vague reveals, nothing hits like a proper teaser. This new footage gives us a glimpse, just enough to hype us up without spoiling the surprises.

When Is Stranger Things Season 5 Coming Out?

Stranger Things isn’t just a show anymore—it’s a phenomenon, a nostalgic rollercoaster that’s held its fans tight for years. And now, as the story prepares to wrap up, Netflix is making sure this goodbye hits differently.

Instead of a one-and-done release, it was revealed at TUDUM 2025 that Stranger Things Season 5 is coming to us in three parts. Volume 1 lands on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 follows on Christmas Eve, and the grand finale drops on New Year’s Day.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Release Date: November 26, 2025

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Release Date: December 25, 2025

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Release Date: December 31, 2025

So, I’d say we buckle up, because the year-end is going to be all about Stranger Things theories, tears, and Twitter meltdowns.

Now, the teaser itself revealed close to nothing regarding the upcoming season, but was more like a montage for everything that has happened in the four seasons of Stranger Things.

Talking about the clip, there were a couple of shots from Season 5 featuring Finn Wolfhard, but nothing really conclusive. So, let’s wait for an actual trailer to see what Netflix has in store for us this time around.