“There’s Not Going to be a Dry Eye”: Noah Schnapp Talks Up Stranger Things 5 Finale

2025 is packed with multiple much-anticipated movie and TV show releases, making it a year that will keep us pretty entertained. Stranger Things Season 5 ranks pretty high in terms of anticipation, and while fans wait for its release, the Duffer Brothers are kind of lousy in sharing insider details or leaks. However, Noah Schnapp, who appears in Stranger Things as Will Byers, has teased us about the Season 5 finale, calling it a tearjerker like none other.

What did Noah Schnapp Tease About the Stranger Things 5 Finale?

Image Credit: Netflix (via TUDUM)

Noah Schnapp recently appeared at the opening night of a Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a play from the world of Stranger Things. There, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he was asked for some insight on Stranger Things Season 5, and he stated that fans will be devastated by the ending of the final season. In his comment, he said,

“People are going to be truly devastated, as sad as it was, I’m so excited to see the world’s reaction to watching the finale because there’s not going to be a dry eye, it’s going to be sad. Not to be so negative, it is a really great season and people will love it.”

With that revelation in place, we are likely to witness a fan favorite character’s death in the upcoming season of Stranger Things. As seen in the previous seasons, the Duffer Brothers do not hold back when it comes to killing characters loved by millions, so only time will tell what awaits us with the final seasons.

Moreover, a major concern for the fanbase is that shows that project a massive anticipation, usually bring about somewhat disappointing finales, and considering how religiously people have watched Stranger Things and how emotionally attached they have grown, it is imperative for the legacy of this franchise to hit a home run.