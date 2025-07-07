Dragon Blox Codes (July 2025)

Update: checked for new Dragon Blox codes on July 8, 2025

Dragon Ball Z is one of the first shonen anime series I used to watch when I was still in school, and it wasn’t so popular among the kids my age. Naturally, this show is really close to my heart, so I don’t miss out on any chance to try a game based on this series. Dragon Blox is one such experience on Roblox where you can start as a powerful Saiyan, complete quests, gain powerful abilities, and take down enemies. So, redeem the following active Dragon Blox codes to get some free wish tokens and build your Saiyan character to be one of the most formidable ones in the game, by unlocking new stats and abilities.

All New Dragon Blox Codes

TENWISHES : Get 10 Premium Wish Tokens ( NEW )

: Get 10 Premium Wish Tokens ( ) 1BILLIONWISHES : Get 20 Premium Wish Tokens ( NEW )

: Get 20 Premium Wish Tokens ( ) SMOLWISH: Get 5 Premium Wish Tokens ( NEW )

Expired Dragon Blox Codes

INFUSEDREWORK

SUMMERISCOMING

BPUPDATE

FREEPREMIUMSAGAIN

SUMMEREVENT

ANEWWORLDSOONMAYBE

OOPSIE

FREEPREMIUMS

VEGITOYES

For more games and experiences based on shonen anime, try playing Blox Fruits, Jujutsu Infinite, and Ghoul RE. You may further check out our Roblox game codes master list, as here you will find a huge variety of some of the best and popular games on this platform.

How to Redeem Dragon Blox Codes

Redeeming the codes for Dragon Blox requires you to spend at least 3 hours inside the game. Once that’s completed, you can follow the given steps:

Launch Dragon Blox on your Roblox app.

Click on the Menu button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Click on the Redeem Codes button below.

button below. Enter a working code in the text box.

Click the Redeem button to get all your rewards.

Image Credit: Dragon Blox/Roblox (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

How to Get More Dragon Blox Codes

To get more codes for the game, the best way is to bookmark this page right away. This will ensure that you can get access to all new rewards just by visiting this page and you don’t have to look at all the social links for the game.

However, if you want to hunt down the codes yourself, the official socials are your best bet. To start, you can go ahead and join the official Dragon Blox Discord server. Here you will find all the new codes in the ‘codes‘ channel. Finally, you can consider joining the G RBLX Games community to get regular updates related to the game.

So, that’s all about the active codes for Dragon Blox. Did we miss out on any new codes in the game? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll add them right away!