Squid Game Season 3 Teaser Is Coming This Monday, Confirms Netflix

Ever since the cliffhanger ending of the sequel, fans eagerly await Squid Game Season 3 to find out how Gi-hun will survive the games. While the next season will premiere on June 27, 2025, Netflix has announced that the first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 is coming this week.

Netflix announced the Squid Game Season 3 teaser release date on its social media handles. As per an X post shared by the official Netflix account, the teaser for Squid Game Season 3 will be released today, May 5, 2025, if we talk about U.S. time, and tomorrow, May 6, 2025, in Asian regions.

The video shared by Netflix includes Squid Game cast members, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Park Gyuyoung, and others, passing out a card with the Squid Game signs. The card is finally turned around to reveal the “Teaser Tomorrow” text.

Smile, we have something special for you. Squid Game Season 3 Teaser tomorrow. 😊 pic.twitter.com/V0lGCHaUcq — Netflix (@netflix) May 4, 2025

Following the teaser’s release, we expect the first trailer for Squid Game Season 3 to be shown at the upcoming Netflix event, TUDUM 2025.

Squid Game Season 2 not only carried forward the tone set by the first season to perfection but also added a vengeful spin, which was commendable. However, the only complaint fans had with Season 2 was the cliffhanger at the end, which is the reason this teaser is so important. Fans cannot wait to see what’s in store and are asking Netflix to save Gi-hun and everyone.

So, get ready for the first look at Squid Game Season 3, which might include new children’s games, a closer look at Kang No-eul’s true purpose, upcoming bloody scenes, and much more.