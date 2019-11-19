One of the most popular music and podcast streaming services in the world, Spotify has today launched a new kind of playlist called ‘Your Daily Podcast Playlist’ where the app will suggest podcasts that it thinks a user might like listening to.

Within this playlist, users will find a mix of podcasts that they subscribe to along with episodes from podcasts that Spotify’s algorithm thinks they will like. The choice of podcasts that Spotify will surface in this playlist will be affected by the kind of podcasts users listen to, and the shows they follow.

The new feature has apparently been in testing for at least a month, as reported by The Verge, but it’s now being rolled out to various regions around the world. As of right now, the new Your Daily Podcast Playlist will be made available in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to Spotify, its algorithms will not give preferential treatment to any specific podcast or network, not even Spotify shows. The company didn’t really explain how the algorithm will work, but it hopes that this new playlist will make the relatively arduous and boring task of hunting for new podcasts slightly more convenient. Whether that works out or not is something we’ll find out in the coming months as people start using this new feature.

So what do you think about Spotify’s new Podcast discovery playlist? Is it something you needed, or are you happy with the selection of podcasts you already have and aren’t interested in being recommended the kind of podcasts you might enjoy? Let us know in the comments.