Spotify Cracks Down on Mod APKs to Stop Freeloaders

Did your Spotify app suddenly stop working? Are you here looking for a reason? Well, you’re not alone, as many users are facing issues using the streaming service on their end. But it looks like the problem isn’t with Spotify, but the app you are using. Spotify is cracking down on modded APKs as well as cracked versions of the app globally.

On November 26, frantic posts started popping out on X, Reddit, and Instagram where many users reported that the Spotify app had stopped working for them. Now this isn’t a Spotify issue as the regular Android, iOS, and Web apps are working fine and dandy. The change Spotify made only seems to affect the modded version of the music streaming app.

All of sudden #Spotify stopped working and tried downloading new mods and all at midnight but failed

Got to know today that all of mods aren't working

W for Spotify L for mod users 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mRATPX1Azj— ಶಿರಸಿ ಹುಡುಗ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ 💙 (@Me_Mohit11_) November 26, 2024

Therefore, everyone quickly concluded that the company banned modded and cracked APKs apps from using its service. Using these mod APK files is considered piracy, and you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place. The official Spotify app already offers users a free tier, even though it has several restrictions. Like contact ads, restrictions to skip to a part in a song and limited track skips. All this is to push you to get their Spotify Premium subscription.

This crackdown occurred just days ahead of the highly anticipated annual “Spotify Wrapped 2024” event. So, I’m going out on a tangent here, but the streaming service likely pulled the plug on these apps to redirect people to the official one. This could lead to higher engagement during this year’s Wrapped.

As a music listener, Spotify is my go-to destination. But the app is annoying to use if you don’t wish to pay for the Premium. So I understand why many decide to download these mod APKs. However, I don’t condone using such apps not just because of piracy but also cause they put your private data at risk.

The streaming company has yet to speak about this crackdown officially. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on this? Were you using a Spotify mod, and if so, would you be switching to the official app now? Let us know in the comments below.