The truly wireless earbuds market is getting more and more crowded as companies like LG, Sony, Vivo, and Xiaomi are slowly entering it. However, most of these wireless sets have the same old pair of wireless earbuds and a charging case. Well, what if I told you that your next truly wireless earbuds could come inside a charging case which is also a portable Bluetooth speaker itself? Enter the Duolink “SpeakerBuds”.

Created by Duolink, a diverse team of passionate music-lovers, the “SpeakerBuds” is a unique piece of device that provides three ways to listen to your favorite songs.

Three Forms of Speakers in One Device

From the outside, it looks like a regular Bluetooth speaker. However, split it from the given partition on the speaker to convert it into a pair of dual stereo speakers. And if you further take a peek inside these dual speakers, you’ll find two wireless earbuds tucked inside it. So, it is essentially one device performing the functions of three different devices.

Now, the “SpeakerBuds” is the first-of-its-kind device that brings these functionalities together. It connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 and then it can be used in any of the three modes (forms) which include the “Party Mode” (the Bluetooth speaker), the “Duo Mode” (the dual stereo speakers) and the “Solo Mode” (the wireless earbuds).

However, if you are concerned with sound switching between the different modes/forms, then do not worry. The “SpeakerBuds” comes with an “Auto Switch” technology which enables the device to recognize the mode and play the music on the device which the user is currently using.

Now, the wireless earbuds inside the “SpeakerBuds” feature a touch panel on the stem of each bud which allows users to slide along the stem to control the volume. Apart from that, the buds also include AI noise-canceling microphones. And the buds juice up using the embedded earbuds charging case inside the device.

And speaking of battery life, the device can fully charge up in just 1.5 hours and can last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

So, if you want one device for all your speaker needs, then the Duolink “SpeakerBuds” is a great choice.

Currently, the device is on a Kickstarter campaign and has already raised over $144,000 from 1,424 backers, as of writing this article. And you can pledge $99 or more for the project to pre-book one of the “SpeakerBuds” for yourself. The company estimates that it will be able to start shipping the orders from December of this year.