Sony LinkBuds with Unique Open Ring Design Launched in India

Sony expands its TWS earbuds portfolio in India with the release of the Sony LinkBuds, which feature a standout open ring design, spatial sound support, and other cool features. These earbuds first launched globally in February earlier this year and have finally made their way to India today. That said, let’s look at the key specifications of the Sony LinkBuds before moving to the price and availability details.

Sony LinkBuds: Specifications

Starting with the design, the Sony LinkBuds look unlike any other TWS earbud in the market. The company has opted for an open ring design, which it claims naturally blends ambient and digital sound. The earbuds weigh only ~4 grams and are super lightweight.

Sony further claims they are comfortable enough to wear all day and support transparency features, enabling you to have conversations without ever taking the earbuds out of your ears. The Sony Linkbuds include 12mm ring drivers, which paired with the V1 integrated processor, help deliver a rich audio experience. Also, the earbuds come with 360 Reality Audio and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) for an even immersive experience.

Sony LinkBuds also support a number of other cool features, such as Precise Voice Pickup technology to enable the recipient to hear your voice clearly, Speak to Chat that pauses the music as soon as you start speaking to someone, wider area for touch controls, and more. The earbuds also come with Adaptative Volume control, which automatically optimizes the volume based on your environment.

The LinkBuds come in two colorways, i.e Black and Grey, and have an IPX4 water resistance rating. As for the battery life, the earbuds will get up to 5.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and another 12 hours with the charging case. This brings the total battery life of the Sony LinkBuds up to 17.5 hours. And Sony also claims that a 10-minute charge will provide a 90-minute listening session, which is great.

Price and Availability

Sony LinkBuds are priced at Rs 19,990 in India and will be available to buy across Sony retail stores, e-commerce websites, and other major offline retailers from August 13. While these Sony earbuds might look pricey right now, you can snag it for only Rs 12,999 as part of an introductory offer from August 4 to August 12, 2022. This means you get a benefit of Rs 7,000 (inclusive of Rs 2,000 bank discount) in total.