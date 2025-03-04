Solo Leveling Teases Much-Awaited Jeju Island Arc in New Season 2 Trailer

A-1 Pictures has done the impossible by flawlessly adapting all the Solo Leveling arcs up until the most-anticipated Jeju Island arc. With four episodes remaining in the anime’s second season, the production team (potentially) aims to adapt the Jeju Island raid completely this season. The Solo Leveling episodes released so far had already laid the stage, and the raid on the ants-infested Jeju island was officially announced in Episode 9, titled “It was All Worth It.”

Ahead of the premiere of the Jeju Island raid in Season 2 Episode 10 later this week, the official Solo Leveling socials have shared a special trailer and teased the Jeju Island arc today. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below:

The newly released Jeju Island arc trailer perfectly summarized Sung Jinwoo’s leveling-up journey until his return to the Demon Castle. Additionally, it includes a glimpse of the hunters entering the battle arena, and the Ant King gearing up for the incredible and breath-taking action that’s about to come in the final episodes of Solo Leveling season 2.

With that said, are you excited to watch the start of the Jeju Island raid this weekend? A-1 Pictures will start adapting the Jeju Island arc in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10, which releases globally on March 8, 2025.