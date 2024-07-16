Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webtoon Debut Confirmed with Release Date

In the webtoon community, Solo Leveling has received the highest accolades and is the most well-liked manhwa ever. However, its popularity exploded even further with the Solo Leveling anime’s premiere earlier this year. Now, while we wait for Solo Leveling season 2, a major announcement related to Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the web novel’s sequel, is here in the meantime. For manhwa readers, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is getting a webtoon adaptation next month.

The webtoon adaptation of Solo Leveling’s spin-off novel was recently announced by Kakaopage in an official X post. Fans of Solo Leveling are now eagerly awaiting the release of the first chapter of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok manhwa, which is scheduled to release on August 1, 2024. #카카페뉴스

레벨업의 전설은 계속된다💥

나 혼자만 레벨업 : 라그나로크

웹툰 08.01 OPEN!



성진우 아들 성수호의 레벨업은?

사전예약 바로가기

🔗https://t.co/Z5jfu7uOZf#카카오페이지 #카카페#나혼자만레벨업 #나혼렙#Sololeveling #Ragnarok pic.twitter.com/NTzTqWTtLW— 카카오페이지 kakaopage (@kakaopage) July 15, 2024

The first chapter will be released on the Kakaopage platform. However, you must note that only the Korean version of Chapter 1 will be released first. There is no information about the official English translation of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok just yet, but we expect it to be announced soon.

Although the X post announced the release date to be August 1, the Kakaopage website showcases the release date as July 31, 2024. So, fans can look forward to an early release of Chapter 1 as well. The novel by Daul has been ongoing since last year but webtoon readers can also rejoice as the new Solo Leveling sequel is coming next month.

That said, are you ready to witness the adventures of Sung Jin-woo’s son, Sung Su-ho? Share your excitement with other Solo Leveling fans in the comments section.