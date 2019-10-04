Augmented reality is making major strides, thanks to the technology now being available on your smartphones. Both Android and iOS devices support AR apps out-of-the-box and hypebeasts can now get the most out of this technology with the GOAT app. The sneaker app has been updated with a new “Try-On” AR feature that lets you see how some of the most popular sneakers will look on you.

The Try-On feature lets you sneakerheads gain access to some of the most coveted and exclusive sneakers from the comfort of your home. Do you want to know how a pair of “Deftones” or “Wu-Tang” sneakers might look on your feet? Well, the GOAT app is now allowing you to live your dream and take a look at the finer details of these sneakers.

You can try out some rare sneakers, some you won’t ever find in online marketplaces or shelves in stores, like the “FLOM,” “Iron Maiden” dunks, JAY-Z’s The Black Album, and a whole lot more.

Jordan fans should be the most excited to try out this AR feature as you can try out the unreleased Fragment Design x Air Jordan 3, Travis Scott’s purple friends and family Air Jordan 4s, and the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4.

This AR feature has been developed by GOAT’s technology partner – Wannaby. “Product innovation has always been an integral part of our business and after early success with our previous AR launches (Black Friday giveaway), we knew Try-On was something we have to offer our community,” said GOAT Group co-founder and CPO Daishin Sugano.

The sneaker culture would greatly benefit from this feature. Hypebeasts will soon be able to see how a sneaker looks on them before they go ahead and buy a new pair. This AR-powered “Try-On” feature is now available to try out on the updated GOAT app, which is available both on Android and iOS.