Snapchat Makes Its ‘Imagine Lens’ AI Tool Free for Everyone

Snapchat is being generous today as it is making its newly released ‘Imagine Lens’ prompt-based AI tool free for everyone. This tool was previously exclusive to paid users and let them generate custom AI lenses using text prompts.

Snapchat’s Imagine Lens is Going Completely Free

Snapchat introduced the Imagine Lens tool last month, allowing you to create an AI-generated lens or Snapchat’s version of a filter using a text prompt. For example, you can type a prompt like, “turn me into a fluffy dog,” and it will generate a dog filter and apply it to your selfie.

Image Credit: Snapchat

However, upon launch, this feature was exclusive to the Snapchat Lens+ subscription, which costs $8.99 per month and offers access to exclusive lenses. Now, the company has released a blog post announcing that it has made this AI feature free for all users.

This means you don’t even need the Snapchat+ subscription to be able to use this feature. It seems like a sudden decision by Snapchat to turn this once paid tool into a free one, especially given that they have also started charging for Memories storage. But it could be a response to OpenAI’s Sora 2, which is essentially TikTok with AI-generated videos only.

No matter the reason, it is good news for the users as you can now try out, create your own lenses with the Imagine feature, and share your creations with your Snapchat friends.