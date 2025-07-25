Snapchat’s New Feature Now Notifies Your Loved Ones When You Get Home

Snapchat is introducing a new feature to let your friends and family know that you have returned home safely. The new feature is called Home Safe, and it is rolling out to all Snapchat users. This feature can come in handy if you forget to call your closed ones after a long night out with friends.

Snapchat announced the Home Safe feature in its latest blog post on Thursday. Home Safe sends an automatic alert, “You Got Home Safe,” once you set it up. Users can set up Home Safe alert with their close friends or family members they already share their location with.

Also Read: Snapchat Buys Out Social Calendar App Saturn

Image Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat explained the new safety feature its post: “Alerts can only be sent to friends you already share your location with, and the notification goes out only once, then shuts off automatically.” The feature can be helpful for first dates, weekend getaways, late-night parties, or in any other situation where you don’t want to leave your loved ones worrying.

How to Set Up Home Safe Alert on Snapchat

If you want to use the Home Safe feature, you must set up location sharing with Snap Map. After that, proceed with the following steps:

On Snapchat, open the chat of the person with whom you want to set up Home Safe. Next, tap the location icon in the right corner. Finally, tap on the Home Safe option.

It is worth noting that Tinder also rolled out a similar safety feature in April called “Share My Date”. It allows users to share their date plans and the profile of the other person with their close friends.

Given the growing safety concerns, especially for women, and the rise in reported incidents, features like Home Safe have become a must. This is particularly true for platforms like Snapchat and Tinder, where most people meet new people or make plans. Have you tried out Home Safe on Snapchat? Let us know in the comments below.