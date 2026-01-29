Snapchat’s Upcoming Augmented Reality Glasses Will Launch Under a New Brand Called Specs

Snap Inc, the company behind the popular social media app Snapchat, just announced its new subsidiary called Specs. This will be a separate brand for its upcoming augmented reality smartglasses. Specs is scheduled to launch sometime later this year, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

Snapchat shared a blog post, where it discussed, “Establishing Specs Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary provides greater operational focus and alignment, enables new partnerships and capital flexibility including the potential for minority investment, allows us to grow a distinct brand, and supports clearer valuation of the business as we work towards the public launch of Specs later this year”.

Image Credit: Snap Inc

Snapchat Specs will offer an Augmented Reality experience

As the statement mentions, the new subsidiary will help lure more investments to the project as it is nearing launch. Specs will offer an AR experience, showing digital overlays and menus on top of your physical surroundings. It’s similar to the Apple Vision Pro; however, the Snapchat Specs won’t cost as much as the $3499 headset.

According to Snap, its upcoming Specs will bring a “new computing paradigm“, not seen since the first Macintosh. The post further elaborates, “Specs are launching at an important time, as artificial intelligence transforms the way that we use our computers. Instead of an operating system that expects us to do all the work, Specs feature a first-of-its-kind Intelligence System that uses its understanding of you and your world to help get things done on your behalf while protecting and respecting your privacy”.

Snap has yet to confirm a release date for the Specs. But it will be interesting to see how they manage to fit an AR experience in a pair of glasses. What do you think about this story? Let us know in the comments down below.