Snapchat Unveils a New Lens+ Subscription

Snapchat on Apple App Store
Image Credit: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com
In Short
  • Snapchat is introducing a new Lens+ subscription at $8.99 per month.
  • The new paid tier will unlock access to exclusive Snapchat lenses and weekly AR experiences.
  • It will also include all the benefits of the Snapchat+ subscription.

Last week, Snapchat made its debut on the Apple Watch and also introduced its Lens Studio creator on the Apple App Store. Now, the platform is looking for a way to monetize these lens creations, as Snapchat has just announced its new Lens+ subscription tier.

In their latest newsroom post, Snapchat announced its new Lens+ subscription, where users can enjoy exclusive lenses and AR experiences. These features won’t be available for non-paying users.

Snapchat Lens+ subscription Announcement preview
Image Credit: Snapchat

According to Snapchat, “We’re starting with Lenses built by Snapchat and select creators, including exclusive new AI video Lenses, a brand new Bitmoji Game Lens, and more — and we’ll be adding new AR experiences every week”.

They also discussed that soon, users can follow and request lens creators to design exclusive lenses or experiences for them. In my opinion, this is Snapchat’s way to help monetize its creators. This is especially more necessary, given that they opened the creation process by bringing their Lens Studio app to iOS. However, we do not have a word on the revenue split between creators and Snapchat.

The Lens+ tier is priced at $8.99 per month, higher than the regular Snapchat+ subscription at $3.99 per month. That’s why subscribing to Lens+ unlocks all benefits of the previous tier, along with access to all paid lenses on the app. It’s important to note that any lenses you have previously used or saved will not be locked behind a paid subscription. You can continue using them for free.

So, what do you think about the new Snapchat Lens+ subscription? Will you subscribe to it? Let us know in the comments below.

