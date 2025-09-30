OpenAI Launches Sora 2 Video Generation Model with Audio and a New iOS App

OpenAI has officially launched Sora 2, the highly anticipated AI video generation model. Sora is the flagship video and audio generation model by OpenAI and the company is calling it the “GPT-3.5 moment for video”. Sora 2 delivers a huge leap in realism, prompt adherence, and world simulation.

OpenAI says Sora 2 is more “physically accurate, realistic, and controllable than prior systems.” On top of that, Sora 2 can generate video along with synchronized audio, just like Google’s Veo 3. Sora 2 is also very powerful at generating physics-based videos such as Olympic gymnastics routines, backflips on a paddleboard, and more.

In addition, Sora 2 can generate dialogue, background soundscapes, speech, and sound effects with incredible accuracy. There is also an option to inject new elements into Sora 2 with precise portrayal of appearance and voice. For instance, you can insert humans, animals or objects into any video clip.

Apart from that, OpenAI has launched a new Sora app which is powered by the new Sora 2 model. Currently, it’s invite-only and available for iPhones. You can download the new Sora app right here (Download). You can create new AI videos, add your own prompt to remix videos, and discover AI videos shared by other users. It sounds similar to the new Vibes app launched by Meta recently.

One of the important features inside the app is Cameos, where users can upload a short video and audio clip to insert themselves into any Sora scene with realistic likeness and voice. OpenAI says this makes Sora feel more like a social platform than just a video tool.

That said, the Sora app is currently available in the US and Canada, with expansion planned for other regions. On top of that, access to high-quality Sora 2 Pro model is limited to ChatGPT Pro users while the faster Sora 1 Turbo model is free for all users.