Snapchat Arrives on the Apple Watch, So You Can Chat on the Go

Anshuman Jain
person interacting with Apple Watch on their wrist with Snappchat logo for illustration
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Snapchat is finally coming out with a dedicated app on Apple Watch.
  • The app will let you check your friend's chats and reply to them using Apple Watch keyboard, voice dictation or emojis.
  • However, you will not be able to share Snaps or check out stories.

If you can’t get enough of Snapchat and want to stay in touch with your friends even when you’re away from your phone, then there’s some good news for you. The ephemeral messaging app is now available for download on your Apple Watch.

In a newsroom post, Snapchat has announced the release of its official Apple Watch app. You can pair the app with your account, and will be able to glance at your incoming chats and reply to them using keyboard, voice dictation, or let emojis do the talking for you.

Snapchat App running on an Apple Watch
Image Credit: Snapchat

The experience isn’t going to be as full-fledged as the phone app since you won’t be able to take or share a Snap on your Apple Watch. But it is still a great way to update your friends when you’re busy at the office, working out, or cannot simply reach your phone.

You could perform some of it already if you have paired your iPhone with your Apple Watch and turned on Mirror Notifications. Still, having a dedicated app means that the platform can add more features over time to further enhance the experience.

Now I am just waiting for an official Snapchat app for Wear OS. And will you be interested in using a Snapchat app on your Apple Watch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

