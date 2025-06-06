Snapchat Arrives on the Apple Watch, So You Can Chat on the Go

If you can’t get enough of Snapchat and want to stay in touch with your friends even when you’re away from your phone, then there’s some good news for you. The ephemeral messaging app is now available for download on your Apple Watch.

In a newsroom post, Snapchat has announced the release of its official Apple Watch app. You can pair the app with your account, and will be able to glance at your incoming chats and reply to them using keyboard, voice dictation, or let emojis do the talking for you.

Image Credit: Snapchat

The experience isn’t going to be as full-fledged as the phone app since you won’t be able to take or share a Snap on your Apple Watch. But it is still a great way to update your friends when you’re busy at the office, working out, or cannot simply reach your phone.

You could perform some of it already if you have paired your iPhone with your Apple Watch and turned on Mirror Notifications. Still, having a dedicated app means that the platform can add more features over time to further enhance the experience.

Now I am just waiting for an official Snapchat app for Wear OS. And will you be interested in using a Snapchat app on your Apple Watch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.