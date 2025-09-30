Home > News > Free Lunch is Over as Snapchat Launches Paid Storage for Memories

Free Lunch is Over as Snapchat Launches Paid Storage for Memories

Anshuman Jain
In Short
  • Snapchat is adding a 5 GB storage limit to its Memories feature.
  • Users who exceed this limit will need to get a new $1.99 plan for 100 GB storage.
  • Additionally, Snapchat+ members get 250 GB storage and Snapchat Platinum subscribers get 5 TB storage for Memories.

After years of letting users store special Memories for free, Snapchat is introducing a 5 GB limit for its free users. Saved Memories past this limit will be deleted, unless you buy additional storage plans.

Snapchat Introduces Storage Plans for Its Memories Feature

Snapchat is adding another revenue stream with its new storage limit. Users will get 5 GB of free storage for Memories. If you need more space, then the app has introduced a new 100 GB storage plan for $1.99 per month. Snapchat Plus members get 250 GB of storage, and Snapchat Platinum users will have access to 5 TB of space.

In its blog post, Snapchat mentions, “Since we launched Memories in 2016, Snapchatters have saved more than 1 trillion Memories.” The company further added, “It’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it, but we hope the value we provide with Memories is worth the cost.”

This will affect long-term Snapchat users who have saved up a ton of Memories. Thankfully, the app will provide 12 months of complimentary storage for those who have crossed the 5 GB limit. Post this period, your most recent Snapchat Memories will be deleted. So you have time to decide whether you should subscribe to one of the new storage plans or back up your saved Memories.

It’s likely that the growing cost of storing Memories is adding up for Snapchat. And they want to ease the burden with these new plans. But I can’t help but see that after the new Snapchat Lens+ subscription, this is another way Snapchat is trying to monetize more of its services.

We could likely see some more paid plans from the app in the future for other features. But what do you think about the new Memories storage limit? Will you subscribe to one of its subscription tiers? Let us know in the comments below.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

