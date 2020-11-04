Social media is a number game. Everyone wants to flaunt that they have many more followers, subscribers, likes, or retweets than you. Snapchat is finally surrendering to this rat race and will now enable creators to publicly boast the number of subscribers they have on the platform.

First reported by Tubefilter, Snapchat did not offer any public-facing metric to users and creators until date. This is the first time the company is warming up to this idea, offering a simple option to ‘show subscriber count’ on your profile. The company only recently added creator profiles to the platforms to give users more insight into their activity, i.e views and engagement rate.

Wow! I can add my subscriber count to my public Snapchat profile now. pic.twitter.com/fjtiNFMTLk — Mike Metzler (@MTZLER) November 3, 2020

“We’ve listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing,” said a Snapchat spokesperson in an official statement. Though we’re not sure whether it will be enabled by default or not, you can choose to toggle the ‘subscriber count’ on and off. The feature is not live for us in India just yet.

With the introduction of public subscriber counts, it is finally possible for creators to flex how popular they are on Snapchat. It will now be easy to track their growth and attract brand deals, which is good for both the creator and Snapchat. It is looking to take on TikTok and Instagram, who cloned and popularized the Stories feature.

Fun fact: I have more subscribers on Snapchat than Donald Trump 😆 pic.twitter.com/qw18eYbq32 — Zachary (@zacharywenger) November 3, 2020

You will need to tap on the creator’s profile picture while watching a story to view their creator profile. The subscriber count is shown right under their username, as shown in the images above. The creator profiles are currently available to select users and will be made available to everyone globally in the coming months.