As the Coronavirus pandemic is finally slowing its pace around the world, various countries have lifted their lockdown protocols so that people could go out again. So, if you think that you have gained some pounds over the course of the pandemic, and need to get a bit fit, I have the perfect tool for you. Fitness startup Hygear recently unveiled its smart jumping rope called Hyrope, which enables users to track their jump count in real-time. Yes, even skipping ropes are becoming smart now!

Hyrope – Smart Jump Rope

The smart rope pairs with the company’s official app using Bluetooth. Once the Hyrope is connected to the app, it can track not only jump-count but also jump-speed and calories-burnt in real-time. The app can also create fitness goals based on the user’s performance using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Working out at home has become quite a thing these days. So the company introduced Hyrope as it thinks that rope jumping is an “excellent cardio activity that can be performed in limited space.” Hence, this smart jump rope could be a good start for you to test your stamina while not burning a hole in your pocket.

However, if you already own a fitness-focused smartwatch that has jump rope as one of its activity modes, then this tool might not be the ideal choice for you as you can already track everything using a traditional jump rope. Nonetheless, if you are a sucker for jump ropes, then this might be a decent addition to your collection.

Price and Availability

The Hyrope smart jump rope is now available for pre-sale for $39 on the company’s official website. It comes with year-long Hygear app membership. The company has also launched a 90-day weight loss program that is accessible through the app. Moreover, it also plans to roll out 45- and 60-day programs in the near future.