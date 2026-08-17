Simu Liu Confirms Sleeping Dogs Adaptation Has a ‘Real’ Path Forward

Simu Liu has delivered one of the most encouraging updates on the Sleeping Dogs adaptation, confirming that the live-action movie now has a director, a production company, and a genuine path toward getting made.

Liu, who is tied to starring as the undercover police officer Wei Shen and producing the movie, recently shared this update on an X post after a fan asked about the project status.

He has also openly expressed his love for Square Enix, saying it’s a total fan moment as he revealed that negotiations with the company are currently underway. The reliance on digital game sales for Square Enix highlights how the company has evolved since Sleeping Dogs first launched.

Image Credit: Simu Liu/X

The Sleeping Dogs adaptation has already cleared several important hurdles. Timo Tjahjanto, the filmmaker behind Nobody 2 and The Night Comes for Us, is the director of the Sleeping Dogs movie. While the video game adaptation specialist Story Kitchen is producing the project alongside Liu.

The screenplay for the movie has also reached the draft stage. Liu had previously celebrated the completion of the script back in October 2025, which suggests that the movie is no longer just in the concept phase.

Although the Sleeping Dogs adaptation finally looks like a movie that could reach the screen, fans have to swallow their excitement for a while because there is no actual release date yet. Meanwhile, Square Enix continues to have several projects in the pipeline, including Kingdom Hearts 4 and Final Fantasy 7 Revelation.

The road to this point has been particularly messy because the previous Sleeping Dogs movie adaptation, where Donnie Yen played Wei Shen, collapsed after years of development. However, with the path all set and the dealmaking process underway, it seems that we will surely get the movie for one of the most underrated action games.