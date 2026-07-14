Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab Reveal is Closer Than You Think, Here’s What to Expect

The long-awaited Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab reveal could be closer than you think, and with good reason. Ever since Disney invested in Epic Games, characters from their universe have been slowly but surely crossing over. It started small, but it’s now clear that the Metaverse is rapidly expanding with Disney’s IP, and Kingdom Hearts is likely coming up next.

When Could The Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab Be Revealed?

Take this with a pinch of salt, but we could see the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab revealed as early as next month. Unlike the rumors of Taylor Swift coming to Fortnite, Disney made an official announcement about their D23 Event. Here’s an extract related to Kingdom Hearts:

“Join us for a journey through light and darkness as we commemorate 25 years of KINGDOM HEARTS. Discover how this saga united Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix, with insights from the creative minds, character voices, and more behind the magic.”

The event is scheduled to kick off on August 14 and conclude on August 16, 2026. With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 starting on August 20, 2026, the timeline does make sense.

Image Credit: X / SpushFNBR



Furthermore, with Fortnite Chapter 7 supposedly concluding with a mini-season, which, coincidentally, could feature Gaming Legends, it all makes sense. We could see characters from not just Kingdom Hearts, but also other collaborations, such as Sonic, Mega Man, and more!

However, these are just speculations at this point and a lot of wishful thinking. We could get more information during the upcoming v41.20 update (July 16, 2026) or sometime next month. Until then, it’s best not to jump to conclusions, but it would be nice to have a Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab this year.

On a side note, there’s plenty to keep busy with. We have two new Sprites coming to Fortnite: Batman and Air, alongside the DC Summer Event. There will be a lot of new DC Skins to take a look at as well. Best keep a V-Bucks redeem card or two close at hand.

Let us know which characters you want to see as part of the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab and when you think it’ll actually be revealed.