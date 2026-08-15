Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Window Announced, Coming Late 2027

Disney has finally lifted the curtain at the Kingdom Hearts 4 release window at D23 earlier today, as a new trailer was officially released. Square Enix has finally announced that Kingdom Hearts 4 will release in late 2027 on Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and PS5.

The new trailer opened with a massive reveal, which brings a new world from the hit 2017 Pixar film Coco to Kingdom Hearts. We also get a glimpse of Miguel performing Un Poco Loco at the Mexican celebration of Día de los Muertos.

But when it comes to Kingdom Hearts 4’s protagonist Sora, the game will take the character to a more modern-day Tokyo and across several new worlds from the Disney universe. As seen in the official trailer, revealed at Nintendo Direct in June 2026, Sora will battle some new threats alongwith his squad across the Tokyo metropolis.

It’s been quite some time since Square Enix launched a Kingdom Hearts game, with the previous installment, Kingdom Hearts 3, announced in 2019. Fans have since been keeping their eyes peeled for a fourth Kingdom Hearts game to continue Sora’s journey.

The latest Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer also teased several characters such as Hades, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more joining the game’s world once again to bring the classic KH magic to fans.

As always, fans can expect to see Sora journey across several Disney worlds in Kingdom Hearts 4. It’ll be no surprise if even a Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab makes a surprise appearance.

Alongside the fourth KH game, Disney also revealed that a Kingdom Hearts animated series will also release on Disney+ soon.

But as long as the game is concerned, Kingdom Hearts 4 will be released in Late 2027 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox).