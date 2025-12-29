Simu Liu’s Sleeping Dogs Game Movie Finds Its Director

Sleeping Dogs is a popular action-adventure game from Square Enix. The game released in 2012, and its combat is considered one of the best to this day. So, it’s no surprise that the announcement of a live-action adaptation of Sleeping Dogs caught everyone off guard. Simu Liu first shared the news back in February, and since then, fans have been waiting to learn more about the upcoming film. Well, the actor has now revealed the director for the Sleeping Dogs game movie.

Timo Tjahjanto Is the Director of the Sleeping Dogs Movie

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu recently confirmed on X that Timo Tjahjanto will direct the upcoming Sleeping Dogs game movie. For the unacquainted, Tjahjanto is a popular Indonesian director who is known for his incredible action films. Some of his work includes Nobody 2, May The Devil Take You Too, and Headshot.

Given Tjahjanto’s expertise with action movies, he seems like the perfect choice to bring Sleeping Dogs to life through a live-action adaptation. Honestly, it has been a while since gamers have been asking for another Sleeping Dogs game. Sadly, though, it’s hard to say if we will ever get Sleeping Dogs 2. So, it’s exciting that this incredible story and its ahead-of-the-time action is at least coming to us through a movie adaptation.

Also, it’s important to know that Simu Liu will produce and star in the upcoming movie. Sleeping Dogs follows a Hong Kong police officer named Wei Shen, and Liu will take on this role.

Both Liu and Timo Tjahjanto have proven themselves by doing some amazing work, especially when it comes to action movies. So, it’s exciting to see the duo come together for the Sleeping Dogs game movie. It’s certainly an ambitious project, and we hope that it surpasses everyone’s expectations.

All being said, the Sleeping Dogs live-action movie is still in pre-production. It’s still too soon for the creators to share a release date. So, stay tuned for more information.