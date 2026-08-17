Tides of Annihilation Recasts Its Lead with a Resident Evil Requiem Voice Actor

Tides of Annihilation have announced that they are recasting Gwendolyn. The lead role will now be played by Angela Sant’Albano, who played Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem. Jennifer English was the voice actress casted for Gwendolyn before Angela, but she had to step down due to health reasons.

Angela Sant’Albano Replaces Jennifer English for Gwendolyn’s Voice in Tides of Annihilation

Jennifer English had previously worked as Shadow Heart in Baldur’s Gate 3 and as Maelle in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. She even won the best performance award at The Game Awards 2025. Thankfully, Angela Sant’Albano, Jennifer’s replacement for Gwendolyn, had also done an absolutely incredible performance earlier this year in Resident Evil Requiem.

Angela had one of the most standout performance as a voice actor this year, and is clearly in the running to win the best performance award herself at TGA. Tides of Annihilation had revealed a new extended gameplay demo, which is where the new casting was revealed.

Image Credit: Eclipse Glow Games

The gameplay demo also came with some notable changes to Gwendolyn’s face. The character’s jawline was made softer and many gamers noted that she looked less mature than before on social media.

A lot was also revealed about the gameplay of Tides of Annihilation. One thing that has been confirmed is that it is not a souls-like, even though it shares many similarities. It will also be a single-player game, will have difficulty options and is a fantasy action-adventure with multi-phased boss battles, much like we expect from Onimusha The Way of the Sword.

The game does have character customization, puzzle elements, and will be coming to PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be playable at Gamescom 2026, but there is no release date announced yet. Expect to see a release date in this year’s Gamescom, and I expect the release date to be in 2027.

So, what’s your first impression of Tides of Annihilation and what do you think about the recast of Gwendolyn? Do you think Angela Sant’Albano can do a better job than Jennifer English? Let us know in the comments section below.