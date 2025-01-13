Severance Season 3 Officially Confirmed Ahead of Season 2 Release

Severance Season 2 is just around the corner and is set to show up on our screens on January 17, 2025. However, with so much going on in the show fans have been speculating that just 2 seasons would not be enough to bring justice to the spectacular storyline that is yet to come considering numerous subplots set in motion in season 1. While we wait for Season 2, Ben Stiller, Severance’s director and executive producer confirmed that Severance Season 3 is already in the works.

In an interview with Collider, Ben Stiller states that creating Severance Season 2 had the central motive of doing justice to the sentiments of fans and the arc of all the characters featured in the show. He also stated that the show is not even close to its conclusion and he and his team are already working on Severance Season 3.

“You have a responsibility to the audience that you’re going somewhere with it. That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it’s heading to, and Apple’s been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, ‘Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it’s successful.’ It should go as long as the story goes, and that’s something we have an idea of, and we’re working towards as we’re starting up our Season 3 work.” – Ben Stiller, Executive Producer of Severance

What Could We See in Severance Season 3?

Image Credit: Apple TV+ (via Apple TV+ Press)

We don’t have any details regarding what to expect in Severance Season 3 since even the second season has not been released yet. However, considering the attention to detail and care being put into the show as already mentioned by Stiller, we can expect to see some more mind-boggling revelations, stories, and character arcs in the future seasons of the show.

So, now that we know Severance Season 2 will not be the end of the franchise, do you guys think this season will end with a massive cliffhanger just like its predecessor?