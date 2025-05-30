Could Severance Turn Into a Franchise? Ben Stiller Says He Has Two Spinoff Ideas

Severance became one of the most-talked-about TV shows with its gripping storyline and outstanding performance from the likes of Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Trammel Tillman, and more. While season 2 received a lukewarm response at best from viewers due to a highly convoluted and loosely connected plot, season 3 is already underway, and there could be more. Ben Stiller, the director of the TV show, recently appeared for the interview, and he slipped in a possibility of Severance spinoffs.
During a rapid-fire round in an interview with Variety, Ben Stiller successfully dodged obvious questions like how many episodes of Severance season 3 have been filmed, and how many seasons will be there in total. However, when asked “Do you see “Severance” as a franchise with spinoff shows?,” Stiller spilled some beans.
Talking about the possibility, Stiller said he has two Severance spinoff ideas that they have talked internally.
“There are two specific ideas — that I won’t tell you — that we’ve talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas.” – Ben Stiller
When asked have these Severance spinoff ideas have been discussed with Apple, Stiller smiled and said, “They are nascent“.
When questioned about what other Severance extensions we could see in the future, Stiller said a Severance video game would be great, and agreeing with him, Adam Scott said, “I think it lends itself to one.”
[It’d] be great to have a ‘Severance’ video game. – Ben Stiller
Additionally, Stiller also talked about merchandise like Lumon keyboards that are “bespoke and specific to the show”.
Severance has a dense plot with several storylines, and the possibility of spinoffs is immense. Personally, I would love to see the backstory of Milchick and Irving. What Severance spinoffs would you like to watch?