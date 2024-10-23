Severance Season 2 Trailer Released: Meet the New MDR Department

Severance debuted on Apple TV back in 2022 and with its brand-new concept and insane storytelling became one of the most successful shows to be ever created by Apple. This series bagged 14 Emmy Award nominations, including, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Drama Series. Now after a significant wait, we have the first teaser trailer for Severance Season 2.

Severance Season 2 Trailer Introduces a New MDR Department

The trailer begins with Mark in utter shock when he finds himself at Lumon and he rushes towards his department to find his friends. There, as soon as he enters his work area, he is shocked to see new faces. Just when he is processing what has happened, Seth Milchick played by Tramell Tillman walks into the office and greets him rather eerily.

Just for a quick recap of season 1, by the end of it, Mark and his friends used the Overtime contingency Protocol to let the outside world know what was happening in Lumon and as the show ended, Mark found out that his wife was still alive and is working at Lumon as Miss Casey. The description of the trailer reads-

In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

So, it seems that in Season 2, Mark and his team will be replaced by new actors and something terrible might happen to to him and his friends. Well, only time will tell what happens in Severance Season 2 because the trailer does not give us a lot of details

Who Are the New People in Severance Season 2 Trailer?

As of now, we do not know who the new characters are going to be but as far as my assumption goes, the original Macrodata Refinement Department or Mark’s friends have been captured by Lumon and replaced by these new characters and probably, Mark will meet the same fate.

The new characters or the new and mysterious Macrodata refinement team in Severance Season 2 are being played by Alia Shawkat, Stefano Carannante, and Bob Balaban. So, with all that being mentioned, let’s wait and see where Severance Season 2 takes us.

Severance Season 2 Is Releasing on January 17 with 10 Episodes

Severance Season 2 has a release date of January 17, 2025, and will feature 10 episodes in total. Each episode will be released on Friday every week and this schedule will stretch to March 21, 2025. However, this release date was already announced some time back but back then, we did not know how many episodes this season would feature. So let’s brace for another mind-boggling experience with the upcoming season.