Santa Monica’s Next ‘God of War’ Project Reportedly Stars Faye as Lead, Not Kratos

Sony’s God of War franchise is once again a hot topic of conversation, not just among critics but also among fans online. With the recent release of God of War: Sons of Sparta, which failed to gauge fan interest, the internet tanking on Amazon’s God of War first look, the only hope fans have is with Santa Monica’s next game in the IP.

While it has been rumored ever since 2025 that Santa Monica is developing a new God of War game, Kratos actor Christopher Judge last month revealed that more info on the same will be revealed this summer. Now, another leak regarding the same title has surfaced, which has upset God of War fans once again. The leak reveals Kratos will not feature in the next God of War title as the main lead; instead, it’s his deceased wife, Freya, who will be the main focus of the story. Here’s what we know so far.

Next God of War Game Won’t Feature Kratos as Main Lead, Instead Faye Wields the Leviathan Axe

In 2025, Bloomberg reporter and insider Jason Schreier revealed that Santa Monica’s Cory Barlog’s next game is “not a new IP, but it might feel like one”, which stirred up rumors among the God of War fanbase regarding the franchise’s next title.

Image Credits: Santa Monica / NateTheHate

The rumors, while they became quite silent after the disappointing reception around Sons of Sparta, picked up again on March 1, when a leaker on X revealed some shocking info about the upcoming Santa Monica title. As per the leaker NateTheHate, the game “is set within the God of War universe and the lead character will be Faye.”

This came as a blow to fans of Kratos, who have spent over 21 years swinging Blades of Chaos to slay their enemies. Nate continued, “Gameplay is said to differ from the Norse God of War games, with more of a focus on action.” He also revealed that the game is set to be announced this year, keeping in tandem with Judge’s reveal about a summer announcement, and is set to release in 2027.

Since Faye is already dead in the canon God of War storyline after the 2018 reboot, the game might as well be set before she met Kratos when she spent her days being a giant in Jotunheim and was known as Laufey the Just, and wields a Leviathan Axe forged by Brock and Sindri.

While this news may be quite exciting to fans who love the Norse saga that Barlog and his team embarked on with the reboot, longtime Kratos fans didn’t seem to take the news too well. One such fan wrote, “Dang, I was hoping it would be a midquel in between Greek and Norse sagas so we could still have Kratos.” Another chimed in, “That sounds like a bad idea. I don’t see it reaching as wide an audience, and I don’t see all the GOW fans embracing it.”

