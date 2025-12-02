Diablo and God of War Links Shut Down As Another Twist Hits The Game Awards Desert Statue

The Game Awards has a penchant for delivering memorable game reveals year after year, which is why fans are getting carried away by some cryptic teasers posted by host Geoff Keighley. On November 28, the presenter took to his official X account to upload pictures of a bizarre sculpture, accompanied by an even stranger caption: “regal.inspiring.thickness.”

By micro-analyzing the many bespoke details of the sculpture, some fans concluded that the image could be teasing a new Diablo IV expansion, or maybe even a new God of War game. A subsequent post by the official Game Awards account, this time of a mysterious monolith, all but confirmed that the teasers are tied to a game reveal. That said, we now have confirmation that they aren’t linked to Diablo or God of War, leaving behind one tantalizing candidate.

Mysterious Game Awards Reveal is Not Linked to Diablo or God of War

Image Credit: The Game Awards

Reliable sources have confirmed that the Game Awards’ desert statue bears no links to Diablo or God of War. Reputed journalist Jason Schreier shut down the Diablo rumors on a Resetera thread, stating that “the statue is not teasing the Diablo IV expansion,” and that the reveal is a “good one,” but he has no plans of reporting on it. The God of War links were severed by Cory Balrog himself, who dropped into Luke Stephens’ Twitch chat and killed the rumors.

With both of the community’s top theories turned down, fans are getting increasingly anxious about what the statues are teasing. If you venture into comments under the Game Awards’ post, you’ll find a plethora of players practically begging for it to be a Half-Life 3 reveal. Unlike previous years, this is no longer impossible as many insiders have all but confirmed the title’s existence, going so far as to suggest a summer 2026 release.

But in all likelihood, it seems that the statues bear some thematic resemblance to Saros, the new PS5 exclusive from Housemarque. Promotional images from the game have featured a creature with multiple limbs, which can be related to the desert monolith’s tentacles. Moreover, PlayStation is known for going above and beyond when it comes to promoting first-party titles, often resorting to statues such as this.

Of course, all this is purely speculative for the time being. And we’ll have to wait until the Game Awards broadcast to find out the truth behind the teasers.