Amazon’s God of War First Images of Kratos and Atreus Draw Heavy Criticism From Fans Online

Prime Video’s God of War live-action is the most-anticipated video adaptation among gamers and TV show viewers. Lately, the streaming giant has been unveiling the cast of God of War live-action one by one, and fans are immediately in love with the cast.

The majority believed that Prime Video is heading in the right direction, as the casting has been spot on so far. With the casting underway, everyone has been hoping to get a glimpse of at least the main father-son duo, Kratos and Atreus, in live-action. Earlier, Prime Video shared the first look at Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus out of the blue.

God of War Live-Action First Look Reveal Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons Among Fans

Well, we were hoping that Prime Video would nail the looks of the live-action characters with a perfect cast in their hands. However, our worst nightmares about the God of War live-action have come true. While I didn’t find the first look terrible, it wasn’t so great either. Well, the internet has been off the rails since the unveiling of the first look at Kratos and Atreus in the first season of God of War.

Here are some of the viral reactions to the first look reveal of Kratos and Atreus in God of War:

Longtime fans of the Ghost of Sparta aren’t happy with the looks of Ryan Hurst as Kratos, mainly due to how clean the character looks.

Well, we can’t help but feel the same as Kratos in this GIF, as we were unanimously hoping for a greater reveal than what we got so far.

One fan precisely pointed out the reality of video games nowadays. We have reached a point where video game characters’ graphics quality has evolved so much, and is closer to reality these days. So, as someone who has spent a long time with Kratos and Atreus on my PS5, I just can’t wrap my head around the new live-action looks as well.

The new God of War first look is taking us back to the good old times, where we saw some hilarious fan-made God of War live-action photos.

Some of the fans were bringing up a brilliant cosplay of Kratos and Atreus (although it’s based on the sequel: Ragnarok) and pointing out that a cosplay is better than characters in an official live-action TV Show:

Well, with the capability of AI models these days, we all thought the first look was AI at first, didn’t we?

Whether we like the first look or not, we have to agree that this is just a set photo from the first day of production. Prime Video’s call to pull the trigger early on first look has backfired big time, as the below X user points out. But let’s not forget that this isn’t the end product!

With a universally loved series like God of War, things could turn very bad among fans even if the live-action misses the mark even slightly. We have already watched The Last of Us Season 2 decline last year. Anyway, it is too early to judge, and let us hope the production staff learns from the mistakes that millions of fans have pointed out since the first look reveal.

At this point, we can only remain hopeful that things will improve for the God of War live-action. So, let’s patiently wait and see if Prime Video can make a positive turnaround from now on. That said, share your thoughts about the God of War live-action first look in the comments below.