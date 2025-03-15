God of War’s 20th Anniversary Is Bringing Fresh Ragnarok Content, an Art Exhibition and More

When God of War first launched in 2005, few knew the series would create the dramatic impact it ended up making. With over 10 GOW games spanning across Kratos’ life, the franchise has been nothing short of extraordinary. Well, PlayStation is set to mark another milestone as on March 22, the God of War series will be hitting its 20th anniversary. And well, there are some gifts in store.

God of War Ragnarok Dark Odyssey Collection

To commemorate the series’ 20th anniversary, PlayStation is releasing an update for all PS and PC players, including the Dark Odyssey collection for free. The collection includes a variety of skins that initially appeared in God of War II and were inspired by the title’s original working name. This includes returning the classic gold and black theme for the game’s 20th anniversary.

Image Credit: PlayStation

The God of War Dark Odyssey collection includes armor and appearance sets for Kratos including breastplate, bracers, and a handy belt. The Dark Odyssey Companion Armor also enters the game with unique sets for Atreus and Freya.

Finally, we are also getting new weapon appearances and attachments for all Kratos’ weapons including the Levithan Axe, Blades of Chaos, his spear and of course the shield. Players can equip all these using the new ‘Edit Appearance‘ option.

Players can also download a new God of War 20th anniversary fan kit, which includes new banners, icons, and desktop and mobile wallpapers.

20th Anniversary Gallery Nucleus Exhibition

In addition to all the in-game content, PlayStation has partnered with Gallery Nucleus in Los Angeles, California, to create a unique God of War 20th anniversary exhibition. The event will feature a collection of artwork inspired by the series’ past 20 years. Image Credit: PlayStation

To top it all off, PlayStation is coming up with new God of War merch including a 20th Anniversary Retrospective book series from interviews with key developers and behind the scenes. Players can also get a new print collection and a beautiful Fangamer Jörmungandr Plush. You can even get a vinyl and T-Shirt collection with pre-orders beginning in a few days.

With God of War Ragnarok already in the PlayStation Plus collection, it's a good time to be Kratos right now.