God of War TV Series Gets Interesting New Details as The Show Enters Pre-Production

God of War is an incredibly popular video game franchise that has given us several games over the years. We have seen Kratos kill the Greek Gods, and after that, he moved towards the world of the Norse Gods. Overall, the world of God of War is massive, and it is now all set to leave its footprint on television. We already know that Prime Video is working on a TV show adaptation of God of War, and recently, we got some interesting details about the upcoming series.

God of War TV Show Gets Two-Season Order From Prime Video

Image Courtesy: God of War Ragnarok by Santa Monica and PlayStation

Recently, Deadline reported that Prime Video has already ordered two seasons of the God of War live-action adaptation. So, it actually seems like the streaming platform and the creators have a great deal of faith in the project. It’s also confirmed that the first season of God of War will feature around ten episodes. But of course, that might change once the show enters production.

On top of that, we now know that Emmy-award-winning Frederick E.O. Toye, the mind that worked on Shogun and The Boys, is set to direct God of War for Prime Video. As of now, the show is in pre-production, and the network is working on the show’s casting. However, it’s still too soon for the creators or Amazon to announce who will actually play Kratos in the TV show.

The show was originally announced in 2022, and since then, fans have been wondering about its setting. Well, it’s confirmed that the series will be set in the Norse era and focus on Kratos and Atreus’s journey.

So, yes, you must get ready to see other legendary characters like Thor, Odin, Freya, and Tyr making an appearance. Honestly, it would be quite exciting to see who Amazon will cast to play such complex and amazing characters on screen.

Of course, the details are still thin, but it’s still exciting that Prime Video is moving ahead with this ambitious project. And we can only hope that it lives up to everyone’s expectations.