Prime Video’s God of War TV Show Has Found Its Kratos And Fans Are Losing It

Lately, many popular video games are being adapted into live-action series as a treat for gamers and TV viewers alike. The recent hits, such as The Last of Us, Fallout, and Arcane, are a strong testament to how much audiences love video game adaptations when they are done right.

Following the grand reception of video game adaptations over the past couple of years, Prime Video ordered a live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite video game franchise — God of War. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to meet the actor who will play Kratos in the live-action God of War TV show. Well, we have our answer today.

Prime Video has officially cast Ryan Hurst as Kratos in the upcoming God of War live-action series. The American Actor is well-known for his role as Opie Winston in the Sons of Anarchy TV Show. In addition, Ryan Hurst also played Thor in the latest GOW game, God of War: Ragnarok.

Image Credit: Prime Video (via X/@PrimeVideo)

So, yes, the actor who portrayed Thor in the God of War Ragnarok video game is all set to play the Ghost of Sparta in the live-action series. That’s a twist no one expected to see, but fans are pleased with the casting of live-action Kratos. I’m a huge fan of Ryan after witnessing his performance as Opie in the SOA TV show and Thor in Ragnarok. So, I’m excited to see him as Kratos in the live-action series.

If Prime Video can play all the cards right, then there is no doubt that the God of War live-action series will be the next big thing in video game adaptations. Currently, the series is in pre-production stages, and casting is underway. So, there is still a long journey ahead of the release.