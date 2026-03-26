God of War Live-Action Finds Its Freya in Sonya Walger

After the success of The Last of Us, Arcane, etc., various video game adaptations, such as The Legend of Zelda, Death Stranding, etc., are in the works right now. Among them, the God of War Live-Action series stands tall as the next big thing in video game adaptations. Prime Video has already begun finding the perfect casting for our favorite characters from the Norse saga of the modern God of War video games. Following the cast announcements of Magni, Modi, Gna, and Thrud, the God of War live-action has found its Freya in Sonya Walger today.

Sony Walger Cast as Freya in God of War Live-Action Series

Sonay Walger is now officially cast as Freya in the God of War live-action series. The 51-year-old British-American actress is popular for her roles in Lost, Anon, For All Mankind, Get Shorty, and more. Now, Sonya is all set to leave a mark in her acting career once more by portraying Freya in the upcoming God of War live-action series.

Image Credit: (via Instagram/@sonyawalgerofficial and Fandom/ GOW Wiki)

In case you didn’t know, Freya is the Vanir goddess of love, beauty, among many others, in the Norse realm. Moreover, she is one of Odin’s wives and the mother of Baldur in God of War. As the first season of God of War live-action will cover the events of the first game, Freya will primarily be a supporting protagonist, assisting Kratos and Atreus in their journey to Jotunheim.

When the cast for all the major characters was being revealed, fans continued to wait for the actress who is destined to play Freya in the live-action. Following a long wait, Prime Video has finally unveiled the casting of Freya today.

While the God of War live-action drew heavy criticism for the first look at Kratos and Atreus in live-action, the casting department has been right on the money with the casting so far. If they can keep nailing the live-action casting, there is no doubt that the cast will deliver phenomenal performances and turn the situation around.

Until then, what do you think of Freya’s casting in the God of War live-action TV Show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.