Creator of God of War Games Is Not Happy With the TV Show’s First Look, Here’s Why

It has been a while since it became common knowledge that God of War is being made into a live-action series, and while the fandom has really excited to see what Amazon Prime Video is working upon, some disappointing words have been launched towards the show even before its release. Recently, Prime Video came up with the first look image of Kratos and Atreus, and the creator of God of War video game is not happy with it. He shared his views, and it’s not at all positive.

God of War Creator David Jaffe Says Kratos Looks ‘Stupid’ in The Series

Image Credits: Prime Video (Via X/@godofwaronprime, Screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)

The creator of God of War, David Jaffe, took to his YouTube channel a few days ago and completely slammed the first look images for the God of War series shared by Amazon Prime Video. According to David, everything about the images is so bad in so many ways . He did not speak ill of either the cast of the God of War series or the showrunners, but rather commented on how ‘stupid’ the images look from his point of view, be it the pose, the setting, or just the facial expressions of Kratos. In his comment, he said-

“Kratos in this pose with this expression, not the guy’s face, but this expression, he just looks stupid, If you’re going to reveal, to most people, a brand new character that you hope is going to carry your series, for the first time, and they’ve never really seen this before, and this is the way you introduce them?”

After launching this sharp criticism, David also considered the fact that this could be a conscious decision from the creators to focus more on the father-son dynamic. This could be the reason why this image was chosen, but the way it looks is very suggestive, according to David. He said-

“Maybe that’s conscious. Maybe they’re like, ‘Well, what we really want to focus on is the father-son story. And if we focus on him being like, Spartan rage, and all that, maybe people are like, “I don’t want to watch that show.”’ Ok maybe. But then, at that point, could you find a picture that doesn’t look like he’s shitting in the woods? Cause that’s what the picture looks like.”

Now, David Jeff has a history of speaking ill of the God of War games, which came after the ones he created, and while I understand the point he is trying to make here, there is a way to go about things. The kind of comments he has given on his channel are somewhat derogatory towards Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus. So, what do you think? Is this criticism or just plain old hate? Let us know in the comments.