Kratos Voice Actor Christopher Judge Drops Big God of War Remake Info Ahead of Summer Announcement

The announcement of a God of War Trilogy Remake capped off an impressive State of Play showcase from Sony, although information on the project has been quite limited. The ‘reveal’ was basically a logo presentation before TC Carson showed up to confirm his involvement and state that development is at an “early stage.” There was no other information to accompany the reveal, as players remain in the dark about whether the remake will stick with the 2.5D design or switch to full 3D.

While we’re unlikely to receive official details from Santa Monica Studio this year, an individual with strong ties to the franchise has accidentally provided an idea of the Trilogy Remake’s scope. That person is none other than Christopher Judge, the acclaimed voice actor behind the modern iteration of Kratos. Judge was recorded speaking about the game and Santa Monica’s future plans during a fan convention, and God of War fans will certainly be pleased by his comments.

God of War Trilogy Remake Will Feature New Combat System, Reveals Christopher Judge

Judge, who was attending a Fan Expo in Vancouver, was captured speaking to Twitch streamer Fuzhpuzy, although it’s unclear whether the voice actor was aware of the conversation being recorded. Nevertheless, he answered some questions about the God of War Trilogy Remake, stating, “It’s not a reboot, but they’re going to put all this new technology in it, a new fighting system, so that will be TC’s (project).”

He went on to add, “You’ll be hearing about what we’re (Santa Monica Studio) doing probably late summer.“

So that’s two major claims to go over: the first being a combat overhaul in the upcoming GOW Trilogy Remake. This certainly makes sense given the ‘remake’ moniker, and it’ll be interesting to see how the studio builds upon Kratos’ original moveset. The second, and arguably more exciting claim, is tied to a brand-new game from Santa Monica, which will reportedly be unveiled this summer.

It’s worth pointing out that Judge referred to the studio as “we,” which all but confirms his involvement in the project. If we’re making assumptions, then it’s fair to say that the new title will be another God of War entry. Could this be the Egypt-based spinoff that’s been in the rumor mill for ages? We’ll have to wait until PlayStation’s summer State of Play to find out.

With all that being said, what do you think Santa Monica Studio is working on? Let us know in the comments.