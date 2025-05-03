Sad News for Solo Leveling Fans; Season 3 Might Not Arrive Until 2028

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Solo Leveling premiered globally back in 2024, and after that, the second season arrived in 2025. So, it makes sense that the creative team behind the anime delivers Season 3 in 2026, right? That’s what the fans hope, but recently, at an event, Sota Furuhashi, the producer of Solo Leveling at Aniplex, hinted at a release window that confused and enraged the entire fandom.

When asked about the third season of the Solo Leveling anime, Furahashi first talked about his eagerness for the new season. After that, he said that making the anime hadn’t been easy as the team had to work on 2,220,000 frames between Seasons 1 and 2. So, the producer thinks that to witness the anticipated third season, the fandom must wait for the next Olympics.

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures (via X/@sololeveling_pr)

He didn’t shed light on the exact month or date, so fans are perplexed about whether the producer was talking about the Winter Olympics of 2026, which will be held in February. However, some speculations also state that he hinted at the Summer Olympics of 2028.

“I’d love to give the animators a little breathing room. So, if it were up to me, I’d say lets wait until the next Olympics to see what’s going to happen with a Season 3.”

Solo Leveling received praise for its top-notch animation, and if you are aware of how this industry works, you would have an idea of the hard work it takes to craft each sequence. Each scene of an animated project involves numerous frames, and sometimes, crafting one shot takes an entire day.

Moreover, the second season of Solo Leveling raised everyone’s expectations, especially with the animation of the Jeju Island arc. So, it completely makes sense if the third installment takes even more time than the previous seasons.

Anime like Jujutsu Kaisen, Solo Leveling, and Demon Slayer take more time, as the team behind these titles pays attention to even minor details. Even though it gets frustrating to wait for our favorite anime shows to return, let’s not forget that Solo Leveling has set a standard that should never be lowered.