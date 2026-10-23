Home > News > Rockstar Changed the GTA 6 Launch Trailer for TV Commercials and Here’s What’s Different

Rockstar Changed the GTA 6 Launch Trailer for TV Commercials and Here’s What’s Different

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Jason playfully nudging Lucia in GTA 6 Launch Trailer
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar has transformed the GTA 6 launch trailer into two different TV promos.
  • The GTA 6 TV promos now air on NBC, featuring extended scenes.
  • Scenes from the launch trailer, including the airplane, Jason and Lucia playing, and Raul Bautista dancing, have been extended.
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As part of GTA 6’s marketing campaign, Rockstar Games has turned the game’s latest launch trailer into two different TV commercials. As you might have guessed, the GTA 6 TV commercials currently airing on NBC differ slightly from the GTA 6 launch trailer and feature extended scenes.

Following the release of the GTA 6 launch trailer last week, Rockstar Games has now begun promoting the game with TV commercials. Instead of creating entirely new TV commercials, Rockstar edited the previously released trailer and is now airing two different GTA 6 TV promos on NBC.

The first promo is a shortened version of the GTA 6 launch trailer, running for only 30 seconds. All the shower scenes featuring GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia were completely removed to extend a few scenes. The second GTA 6 TV commercial also features the extended scenes, but not quite in the way you might expect.

GTA 6 launch trailer cover with Jason and Lucia
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Here are all the changes in the GTA 6 TV commercials that observant fans spotted so far:

  • The scene where Lucia jumps from a car onto an airplane’s landing gear has been extended. We can see GTA 6’s Lucia preparing to jump and get a better look at the plane, including its jet engines.
  • The lovely scene in which Jason gently pushes Lucia plays out a little longer. When Lucia playfully falls to the ground, you can see the game’s amazing hair physics in action.
  • Due to Rockstar’s marketing deal with Sony, the Xbox Series X|S logo has been removed from the promo.
  • Raul Bautista, one of the main GTA 6 characters, dances a bit longer.

As you can see, these changes are not massive, but it is always nice to see those few extra seconds of footage. With GTA 6 only a few weeks away at this point, Rockstar Games has kicked off various marketing campaigns, including GTA 6 IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell joints, GTA 6 beer labels, Y-Hotel in Vice City, and more.

GTA 6 is all set for a blockbuster launch on November 19, 2026.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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