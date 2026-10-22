Home > News > GTA 6 Marketing Brings IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell Joints to Miami, Fans Thrilled

GTA 6 Marketing Brings IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell Joints to Miami, Fans Thrilled

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
GTA 6 Brings Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell to Miami
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6's Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell have become real food stands inside Miami's Kaseya Center.
  • The restaurants feature GTA-themed branding, with Macca & Friends decorations appearing inside the area.
  • Rockstar's Miami takeover continues ahead of the November 19 release.
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Rockstar Games isn’t just bringing Vice City back, but it is also bringing a couple of its fast-food chains for the ride. With GTA 6 less than a month away, two food stands inside Miami’s Kaseya Center have transformed into real-life versions of Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell.

Well, now you can finally grab a bite from GTA’s infamous restaurants before even landing in the game. The fast food joints were first spotted in fan posts shared on X, where the GTA 6 Burger Shot outlet was actually a rebranded Skinny Louie’s restaurant.

The outlet has recognizable signage, themed packaging, and custom uniforms for the attendants. Fan footage also shows customers purchasing meals, although the menu doesn’t appear to offer some of the ridiculous in-game food items.

Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell in Miami Kaseya Center
Image Credit: nvtnp_/luciacaminoss (via X)

And Rockstar didn’t stop at the burgers. There’s a real-life Cluckin’ Bell joint inside the arena alongside a massive Macca & Friends mural featuring the animated alligator mascot of GTA 6.

These additions seem to be part of Rockstar’s extravagant Miami takeover. Just recently, Miami has witnessed a massive promotional blimp and GTA-themed sports cars, making fans speculate that a GTA 6 live-action trailer is in production.

Previously, we have also seen over-the-top marketing campaigns for GTA 6 when a million-dollar Vice City sign was put up in Miami’s Kaseya Center.

The marketing campaign will culminate on November 18 with the Miami Heat’s special Vice City Takeover Event partnered with GTA 6. Miami Heat will be playing against the Milwaukee Bucks with redesigned uniforms and a dedicated Vice City court.

At this rate, Rockstar’s GTA 6 marketing campaign might really blur the line between Miami and Vice City before players even get their hands on the game. Now, all we need is someone to walk into Cluckin’ Bell and order Big Smoke’s entire meal.

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Grand Theft Auto 6
Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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