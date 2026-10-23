Rockstar’s GTA 6 Takeover Will Bring Vice City’s Y Hotel to Real-Life Miami

Rockstar’s GTA 6 marketing is gaining traction daily, and new details about its Miami takeover campaign reveal plans to turn the W South Beach oceanfront hotel into Vice City’s Y Hotel. The studio has entered into a $650,000 agreement with the owner of the hotel at 2201 Collins Avenue through marketing agency Amplify Marketing Inc.

According to GTA Vice’s report on October 22, 2026, new documents from the City of Miami Beach have detailed Rockstar’s $650,000 plan to turn the W South Beach hotel into GTA 6’s Y Vice City Hotel, and here’s the breakdown:

Hotel facade signage: $300,000

Installation of the Y logo: $150,000

Beachfront marketing activation: $200,000

Image Credit: GTA Vice

Rockstar will feature a large banner at the Y Hotel and replace W South Beach’s existing “W” emblem on the spa terrace with an oversized, stylised “Y” sculpture. The report says the Y Hotel promotion will run from October 15, 2026, to December 31, six weeks after GTA 6 launches on November 19.

Rockstar will install a giant pink Vice Beach sign at Lummus Park in Florida, inspired by GTA 6’s Kaseya Center sign in Vice City. The company will begin work on October 26 at 1130 Ocean Drive and plans to unveil the sign on November 1. Like GTA 6’s Y Hotel promotion, this one will stay active through the game’s launch and Christmas.

Not just that, but Rockstar will also transform Miami’s Muscle Beach into GTA 6’s Vice City counterpart, painting all outdoor workout equipment pink and installing Vice Beach branding throughout the area.

Rockstar’s GTA 6 beachfront promotion will also feature branded ice buckets, cocktail napkins, coasters, bottle openers, koozies, and plastic cups supplied through hotel food-and-beverage provider Think Hospitality, in coordination with beach operator Boucher Brothers.

The Y Hotel promotion begins shortly after Rockstar brought GTA 6’s Cluckin’ Bell and Burger Shot food stands inside Miami’s Kaseya Center. Fans also seem to think Rockstar is filming a live-action GTA 6 trailer in Miami using in-game vehicles. Either way, Rockstar’s Miami takeover is going incredibly well ahead of release.