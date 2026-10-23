Home > News > Rockstar’s GTA 6 Takeover Will Bring Vice City’s Y Hotel to Real-Life Miami

Rockstar’s GTA 6 Takeover Will Bring Vice City’s Y Hotel to Real-Life Miami

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Lucia dancing in GTA 6 with the Y Hotel promotional image beside her.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Rockstar's GTA 6 marketing campaign features a $650,000 deal to transform Miami's W South Beach Hotel into Vice City's Y Hotel.
  • The GTA 6 promotion features a large Y Hotel banner and a stylised “Y” sculpture replacing the hotel’s “W” emblem.
  • The Y Hotel campaign runs from October 15 to December 31, 2026, with work on Lummus Park and Muscle Beach starting October 26.
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Rockstar’s GTA 6 marketing is gaining traction daily, and new details about its Miami takeover campaign reveal plans to turn the W South Beach oceanfront hotel into Vice City’s Y Hotel. The studio has entered into a $650,000 agreement with the owner of the hotel at 2201 Collins Avenue through marketing agency Amplify Marketing Inc.

According to GTA Vice’s report on October 22, 2026, new documents from the City of Miami Beach have detailed Rockstar’s $650,000 plan to turn the W South Beach hotel into GTA 6’s Y Vice City Hotel, and here’s the breakdown:

  • Hotel facade signage: $300,000
  • Installation of the Y logo: $150,000
  • Beachfront marketing activation: $200,000
GTA 6 Y Hotel marketing documents.
Image Credit: GTA Vice

Rockstar will feature a large banner at the Y Hotel and replace W South Beach’s existing “W” emblem on the spa terrace with an oversized, stylised “Y” sculpture. The report says the Y Hotel promotion will run from October 15, 2026, to December 31, six weeks after GTA 6 launches on November 19.

Rockstar will install a giant pink Vice Beach sign at Lummus Park in Florida, inspired by GTA 6’s Kaseya Center sign in Vice City. The company will begin work on October 26 at 1130 Ocean Drive and plans to unveil the sign on November 1. Like GTA 6’s Y Hotel promotion, this one will stay active through the game’s launch and Christmas.

Not just that, but Rockstar will also transform Miami’s Muscle Beach into GTA 6’s Vice City counterpart, painting all outdoor workout equipment pink and installing Vice Beach branding throughout the area.

Rockstar’s GTA 6 beachfront promotion will also feature branded ice buckets, cocktail napkins, coasters, bottle openers, koozies, and plastic cups supplied through hotel food-and-beverage provider Think Hospitality, in coordination with beach operator Boucher Brothers.

The Y Hotel promotion begins shortly after Rockstar brought GTA 6’s Cluckin’ Bell and Burger Shot food stands inside Miami’s Kaseya Center. Fans also seem to think Rockstar is filming a live-action GTA 6 trailer in Miami using in-game vehicles. Either way, Rockstar’s Miami takeover is going incredibly well ahead of release.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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